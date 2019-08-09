Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) Holder Eagle Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position; As Nuvasive (NUVA) Stock Price Rose, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Trimmed Holding

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 57,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The institutional investor held 3.43M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.45 million, up from 3.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $35.5. About 895,945 shares traded or 185.51% up from the average. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 07/03/2018 – Redline Communications Names Joan Ritchie as Financial Chief; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction; 15/03/2018 – US$57+ million of equipment sold at Ritchie Bros. auction in Fort Worth, TX; 30/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros.’ Nashville auction features late-model equipment from close to 100 owners; 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s Ritchie Is Said to Weigh Leaving Firm This Year; 07/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Publishes Monthly Auction Metrics; 05/04/2018 – Ritchie Serves on Management Board, Oversees Global Markets; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Is Said to Mull Sewing as CEO, Ritchie Promotion; 12/03/2018 – Rene Ritchie: Like Netflix for magazines but, more importantly, quality coverage from generally trusted sources made more; 06/04/2018 – RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INC RBA.N : RBC STARTS WITH SECTOR PERFORM; TARGET PRICE $33

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NUVA) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 32,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.90% . The institutional investor held 279,344 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.86M, down from 311,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Nuvasive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.84. About 376,346 shares traded. NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has risen 16.39% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical NUVA News: 01/05/2018 – NuVasive 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.44 TO $2.47, EST. $2.46; 24/04/2018 – NuVasive Sponsors AANS 2018, Hosts Workshops And Presentations On Latest Innovations; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group LP Exits Position in NuVasive; 22/04/2018 – DJ NuVasive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUVA); 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE 1Q REV. $260.5M, EST. $259.5M; 29/03/2018 – Research Shows NuVasive Porous PEEK Structure Maintains High Porosity After Impaction; 10/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 45C

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) by 3,571 shares to 372,343 shares, valued at $41.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 42,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.52M shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM).

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 274,781 shares to 576,681 shares, valued at $20.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 41,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp.