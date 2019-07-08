Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) Holder Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Price Declined; As Danaher (DHR) Market Value Rose, Holder Cortland Associates Lowered Its Stake by $1.17 Million

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 8,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 446,012 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.88M, down from 454,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $143.01. About 321,897 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 392,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.18 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.19M, down from 2.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 43,350 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has declined 0.15% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.58% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 08/04/2018 – DB SPVY BOARD IS SAID TO NAME VON ROHR, RITCHIE DEPUTIES: HB; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros 1Q EPS 16c; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank: Global Markets Chief Garth Ritchie Is Made Sole Head of Investment Bank; 30/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros.’ Nashville auction features late-model equipment from close to 100 owners; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 17C; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reports on voting results from the 2018 annual and special meeting of shareholders; 07/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Publishes Monthly Auction Metrics; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros 1Q Rev $260.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa has 0.11% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.04% or 1,544 shares. Addenda has 37,338 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Cambridge accumulated 159,709 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Capital International Invsts invested in 5.87 million shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership reported 29 shares. Condor Capital Mgmt holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 18,394 shares. 3,619 were reported by Assetmark. Moreover, United Service Automobile Association has 0.2% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 573,713 shares. Florida-based Jackson Wealth Management Ltd has invested 0.58% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Select Equity Group LP owns 1.20 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Howe And Rusling reported 86 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 267,907 shares. Mcrae Capital Management reported 0.6% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). The Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.46% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DHR’s profit will be $823.33 million for 31.09 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 132,578 shares to 990,822 shares, valued at $45.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Richards Packaging Income (RPKIF) by 20,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,000 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P 500 Index (IVV).

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pennantpark Invt Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 284,743 shares to 2.14 million shares, valued at $14.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 123,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).