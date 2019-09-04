Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) Holder A-R-T- Advisors Raised Position; Northern Tr (NTRS) Shareholder Nli International Upped Stake

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NTRS) by 40.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 21,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 74,670 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, up from 53,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Northern Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $86.66. About 773,755 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST AUM $1.17T; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY WAS 16.0 PCT VS 11.6 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Northern Trust 1Q Net $381.6M; 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Susan Snyder Elected to ACTEC Board and Executive Committee; 08/05/2018 – Morningstar Investment Management LLC Selects Northern Trust for Mutual Fund Services; 10/04/2018 – Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services Partners with Hazeltree to Launch `Cash Optimization’ Service; 17/04/2018 – Northern Trust 1Q Rev $1.5B; 15/05/2018 – Northern Trust Universe Data: Flat Returns for Institutional Plan Sponsors in First Quarter of 2018; 12/04/2018 – Northern Trust Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Susan Snyder Elected to ACTEC Board and Executive Committee

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) by 84.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 9,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The hedge fund held 21,206 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, up from 11,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $39.51. About 222,110 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros 1Q EPS 16c; 06/03/2018 – Heat Magazine: EXCLUSIVE: Charlotte Crosby opens up about Joshua Ritchie romance; 08/04/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Is Said to Mull Sewing as CEO, Ritchie Promotion; 20/03/2018 – New York City Councilman Ritchie Torres launched an investigation Monday; 15/03/2018 – US$57+ million of equipment sold at Ritchie Bros. auction in Fort Worth, TX; 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s Ritchie Is Said to Weigh Leaving Firm This Year; 30/04/2018 – JCPenney, Lionel Ritchie in Collaboration for Bedding and Bath Line; 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q REV. $260.2M, EST. $154.3M

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 45,970 shares to 511,347 shares, valued at $60.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,800 shares, and cut its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NTRS shares while 207 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 167.30 million shares or 1.07% less from 169.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Associate Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.01% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 3,028 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.02% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 44,558 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp invested in 0.27% or 13.21 million shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 8,020 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 31,159 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 1,394 are owned by Bessemer Gru. Nomura Asset Mgmt Co reported 41,557 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Sys invested 0.08% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Gideon Cap Advsr has invested 0.17% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability invested in 6,000 shares. Conning holds 5,238 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.05% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS).

More notable recent Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Northern Trust Makes Strategic Appointments in Global Transition Management Business – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Eric Czepyha Joins Northern Trust Wealth Management to Lead Business Services – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Northern Trust Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Northern Trust (NTRS) is Worth Betting on Now – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.