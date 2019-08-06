Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) and Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 35 3.13 N/A 1.12 32.14 Steel Connect Inc. 2 0.13 N/A -0.63 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated and Steel Connect Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated and Steel Connect Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 0.00% 15% 5.7% Steel Connect Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -4.8%

Volatility and Risk

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s 0.73 beta indicates that its volatility is 27.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Steel Connect Inc.’s 84.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Steel Connect Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Steel Connect Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated and Steel Connect Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1 1 1 2.33 Steel Connect Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s upside potential is 5.53% at a $36.67 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.9% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 51.7% of Steel Connect Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 14.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Steel Connect Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1.58% 7.28% 4.4% 0.36% 9.83% 10.3% Steel Connect Inc. 1.71% -1.11% -9.18% 7.23% -14.83% 2.89%

For the past year Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was more bullish than Steel Connect Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated beats Steel Connect Inc.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process. In addition, the company provides technology services, including software and technology solutions to auction companies to conduct live and online bidding; and value added services. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated primarily sells equipment to its customers through unreserved auctions at 45 auction sites in North America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.