Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) and Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 35 3.20 N/A 1.12 32.14 Fiverr International Ltd. 27 9.44 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated and Fiverr International Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated and Fiverr International Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 0.00% 15% 5.7% Fiverr International Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Fiverr International Ltd. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Fiverr International Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated and Fiverr International Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1 1 1 2.33 Fiverr International Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 3.24% for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated with consensus target price of $36.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated and Fiverr International Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.9% and 12.6%. About 14.3% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1.58% 7.28% 4.4% 0.36% 9.83% 10.3% Fiverr International Ltd. -0.74% -7.64% 0% 0% 0% -36.34%

For the past year Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated had bullish trend while Fiverr International Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated beats Fiverr International Ltd. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process. In addition, the company provides technology services, including software and technology solutions to auction companies to conduct live and online bidding; and value added services. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated primarily sells equipment to its customers through unreserved auctions at 45 auction sites in North America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.