Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA)’s Financial Results Comparing With BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Since Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) and BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 35 3.12 N/A 1.12 32.14 BrightView Holdings Inc. 16 0.85 N/A -0.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated and BrightView Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated and BrightView Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 0.00% 15% 5.7% BrightView Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor BrightView Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. BrightView Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated and BrightView Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1 1 1 2.33 BrightView Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -3.03% for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated with consensus target price of $36.17.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated and BrightView Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.9% and 95.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 14.3% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are BrightView Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1.58% 7.28% 4.4% 0.36% 9.83% 10.3% BrightView Holdings Inc. 4.44% 4.66% 21.53% 36.84% -12.57% 93.54%

For the past year Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was less bullish than BrightView Holdings Inc.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated beats on 7 of the 9 factors BrightView Holdings Inc.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process. In addition, the company provides technology services, including software and technology solutions to auction companies to conduct live and online bidding; and value added services. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated primarily sells equipment to its customers through unreserved auctions at 45 auction sites in North America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

