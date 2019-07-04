Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) and Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) Comparison side by side

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) and Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 34 3.02 N/A 1.11 29.70 Spherix Incorporated 3 184.67 N/A 0.21 15.88

Table 1 highlights Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated and Spherix Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Spherix Incorporated seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Spherix Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) and Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 0.00% 16.6% 6.3% Spherix Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated and Spherix Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1 1 1 2.33 Spherix Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 8.68% for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated with consensus price target of $36.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.9% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.96% of Spherix Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% are Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.44% are Spherix Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated -4.68% -3.31% -8.7% -6.71% -0.15% 0.76% Spherix Incorporated -2.52% -13.76% -0.46% -13.22% -26.79% 21.94%

For the past year Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has weaker performance than Spherix Incorporated

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated beats Spherix Incorporated.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process. In addition, the company provides technology services, including software and technology solutions to auction companies to conduct live and online bidding; and value added services. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated primarily sells equipment to its customers through unreserved auctions at 45 auction sites in North America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Spherix Incorporated, an intellectual property company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes patented and unpatented intellectual properties. The company owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications. Its patent portfolio includes the U.S. and foreign patents and pending patent applications in the wireless communications and telecommunication sectors, including data, optical and voice technology, antenna technology, Wi-Fi, base station functionality, and cellular. Spherix Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.