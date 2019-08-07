Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inco (RBA) Holder Champlain Investment Partners Has Cut Its Position by $36.99 Million; Griffon (GFF) Shareholder Indexiq Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $551,934

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inco (RBA) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 1.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The institutional investor held 5.65M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.94 million, down from 6.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $35.16. About 230,559 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 30/04/2018 – JCPenney, Lionel Ritchie in Collaboration for Bedding and Bath Line; 17/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells US$44+ million of equipment in Fort Worth, TX auction; 20/03/2018 – New York City Councilman Ritchie Torres launched an investigation Monday; 22/03/2018 – Rugby-Ritchie appointed Premiership Rugby non-exec chairman; 15/03/2018 – US$57+ million of equipment sold at Ritchie Bros. auction in Fort Worth, TX; 05/03/2018 Hometown Source: LWV Edina hosts Mark Ritchie; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s Ritchie Is Said to Weigh Leaving Firm This Year; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAID TO CONSIDER RITCHIE AS INVESTMENT BANK HEAD; 08/04/2018 – DB SPVY BOARD IS SAID TO CONSIDER VON ROHR, RITCHIE AS DEPUTIES

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Griffon Corp (GFF) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 30,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.15% . The institutional investor held 84,497 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 115,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Griffon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.7. About 85,813 shares traded. Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) has declined 5.49% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GFF News: 03/05/2018 – Griffon Corp Announces Clopay Building Products to Acquire CornellCookson; 08/03/2018 Griffon Corporation Declares Special Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Griffon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Griffon Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – GRIFFON CORP – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY JUNE 2018; 03/05/2018 – Griffon 2Q EPS $2.11; 21/05/2018 – GRIFFON GETS ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR CORNELLCOOKSON PURCHASE; 22/03/2018 – Griffon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – GRIFFON SAYS CLOPAY BUILDING PRODUCTS TO ACQUIRE CORNELLCOOKSON; 08/03/2018 – GRIFFON DECLARES SPECIAL DIV

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH) by 44,975 shares to 2.09M shares, valued at $62.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yext Inc. by 512,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Simply Good Foods Co.

More notable recent Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF), The Stock That Zoomed 111% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) CEO Ravi Saligram to Step Down – StreetInsider.com” published on June 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Costco Wholesale, Foot Locker, Cott, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, BlackRock Capital Investment, and MGP Ingredients â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does CNA Financial Corporation’s (NYSE:CNA) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Canadian Stocks to Buy Now (And Only 2 Are Pot Stocks) – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Analysts await Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 2.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.42 per share. RBA’s profit will be $47.89M for 20.44 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 152.94% EPS growth.

More notable recent Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Griffon Corporation (GFF) CEO Ron Kramer on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Apergy Corporation (APY) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Griffon (GFF) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Griffon down 9% post Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “True Temper® Introduces New Striking Tool Line – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 09, 2019.