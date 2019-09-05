Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com (RBA) Stock Price Rose While Norris Perne & French Llp Has Trimmed Position; As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Declined, Bollard Group Trimmed Its Stake by $2.26 Million

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com (RBA) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 17,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The institutional investor held 306,910 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.44M, down from 324,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.62. About 174,435 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 17/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells US$44+ million of equipment in Fort Worth, TX auction; 08/04/2018 – DB’S RITCHIE IS SAID TO TAKE OVER INVESTMENT BANKING: HB; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction; 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q REV. $260.2M, EST. $154.3M; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS GARTH RITCHIE AND KARL VON ROHR BECOME PRESIDENTS –JOHN CRYAN AND MARCUS SCHENCK TO LEAVE THE BANK; 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Investment-Banking Co-Head Garth Ritchie Has Had Discussions About Leaving Bank; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reports on voting results from the 2018 annual and special meeting of shareholders; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RITCHIE BROS. SELLS €35+ MILLION OF EQUIPMENT IN MOERDIJK, NLD AUCTION; 06/04/2018 – RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INC RBA.N : RBC STARTS WITH SECTOR PERFORM; TARGET PRICE $33; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 12,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 2,025 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 14,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $168.76. About 5.70M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78 billion and $2.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp (NYSE:BPL) by 32,196 shares to 60,778 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mongodb Inc Cl A by 10,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $720.95 million for 34.30 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Analysts await Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. RBA’s profit will be $22.69M for 47.17 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $759.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 3,845 shares to 39,063 shares, valued at $7.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) by 1,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP).