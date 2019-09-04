Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com (RBA) Market Value Rose While Norris Perne & French Llp Trimmed Its Position; Mizuho Bank LTD Raised Its Cme Group (CME) Holding

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com (RBA) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 17,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The institutional investor held 306,910 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.44M, down from 324,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.67. About 77,187 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RITCHIE BROS. SELLS €35+ MILLION OF EQUIPMENT IN MOERDIJK, NLD AUCTION; 27/03/2018 – Ritchie Bros. marks the official introduction of Marketplace-E, a new way to buy and sell equipment; 08/04/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 12/03/2018 – Rene Ritchie: Like Netflix for magazines but, more importantly, quality coverage from generally trusted sources made more; 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q REV. $260.2M, EST. $154.3M; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK’S CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK WILL BE LED BY RITCHIE; 22/03/2018 – Rugby-Ritchie appointed Premiership Rugby non-exec chairman; 07/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Publishes Monthly Auction Metrics; 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Investment-Banking Co-Head Garth Ritchie Has Had Discussions About Leaving Bank

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87 million, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $220.52. About 441,292 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 26/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl)- CME GROUP INC – Amendment; 16/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 15; 06/04/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 81 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT IN JUNE VS 85 PCT LATE THURSDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 20/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON TECHNICAL SELLING, POSITIONING BEFORE USDA REPORT -TRADE; 22/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON TRADE WAR WORRIES, LATE WEDNESDAY’S WEAKER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 14/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: RISE ALMOST 2 PCT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER JULY LHN8 SURPASSES 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 27/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 26; 22/03/2018 – Memo to staff Spencer ready to stay at helm in event of CME deal; 29/03/2018 – CME CEO DUFFY SAYS NEX IS COMPLEMENTARY, NOT A RIVAL; 09/03/2018 – CFTC: CFTC Approves the Transfer of Open Interest in Credit Default Swaps from CME to ICC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt One Ltd reported 238,507 shares. Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corp, a Florida-based fund reported 5,585 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Investec Asset Mngmt North America accumulated 4,650 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fred Alger Management has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 149,282 shares. First Commercial Bank Trust stated it has 7,725 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Com reported 13,462 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt Inc reported 6,340 shares. New York-based Jefferies Gp Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv, a Indiana-based fund reported 1,300 shares. Moreover, Arcadia Mgmt Corporation Mi has 0.05% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,100 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 97,713 shares. Davis R M Inc has invested 0.7% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Advsrs Capital Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.08% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06B and $759.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 3,135 shares to 135,157 shares, valued at $12.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co Com (NYSE:SO).