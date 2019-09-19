Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com (RBA) Market Value Rose While Norris Perne & French Llp Cut Its Stake; As Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Market Value Declined, Holder Arlington Value Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake by $460,600

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com (RBA) by 61.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 188,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The institutional investor held 118,461 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.94M, down from 306,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $38.33. About 170,092 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 20/03/2018 – New York City Councilman Ritchie Torres launched an investigation Monday; 27/03/2018 – Ritchie Bros. marks the official introduction of Marketplace-E, a new way to buy and sell equipment; 08/04/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 30/04/2018 – JCPenney, Lionel Ritchie in Collaboration for Bedding and Bath Line; 30/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros.’ Nashville auction features late-model equipment from close to 100 owners; 07/03/2018 – Redline Communications Names Joan Ritchie as Financial Chief; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reports on voting results from the 2018 annual and special meeting of shareholders; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RITCHIE BROS. SELLS €35+ MILLION OF EQUIPMENT IN MOERDIJK, NLD AUCTION

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 9,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 487,748 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.28M, down from 497,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airlines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $37.92. About 896,245 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 24% IN 2Q, FY; 11/05/2018 – Budget carrier Spirit Airlines to start offering in-flight Wi-Fi; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES: TRASM FOR 1Q ESTIMATED AT 8.37C VS 8.58C Y/Y; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines would be the first U.S. ultra-low cost carrier to offer Wi-Fi on board; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 12/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES FY CAPACITY UP ABOUT 22.5% Y/Y; 23/04/2018 – Spirit Air Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues.…; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines is joining the Wi-Fi club – expecting wireless internet be installed on its entire fleet by summer 2019

More notable recent Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Canadian Stocks to Buy in 2019 – Investorplace.com” on December 26, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Will Pay A 0.5% Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Tops Q2 EPS by 6c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $791.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novanta Inc Com by 33,947 shares to 111,687 shares, valued at $10.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 12,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles River Labs Hldg (NYSE:CRL).

Analysts await Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. RBA’s profit will be $22.53 million for 45.63 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold SAVE shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 64.94 million shares or 3.09% less from 67.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 11,160 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation has 11,867 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.25% or 236,111 shares. First Midwest Bancorporation Tru Division owns 14,918 shares. 26,752 are owned by Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md. Fuller Thaler Asset Inc reported 0.07% stake. 32,000 are owned by Hanlon Mngmt Incorporated. Vanguard Group holds 0.01% or 6.23 million shares in its portfolio. Pier Capital Limited reported 0.97% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Proshare Limited Co holds 7,596 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Int accumulated 873,000 shares. Jefferies Group Inc reported 7,135 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has 0% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $211,885 activity. $104,800 worth of stock was bought by Gardner H. McIntyre on Wednesday, July 31. 176 shares were bought by Wiggins Rocky, worth $7,501 on Wednesday, July 31.