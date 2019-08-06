Ritchie Bros Auction (RBA) Shareholder Primecap Management Company Has Lowered Its Holding by $85.84 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Guidewire Software (GWRE) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Westfield Capital Management Company LP Decreased Holding

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 5,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 440,106 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.76 million, down from 445,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $92.76. About 662,265 shares traded or 6.22% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auction (RBA) by 99.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 2.52M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The institutional investor held 15,583 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530,000, down from 2.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Ritchie Bros Auction for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.93. About 90,580 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reports on voting results from the 2018 annual and special meeting of shareholders; 07/03/2018 – REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC – BOARD ALSO ANNOUNCED THAT JOAN RITCHIE HAS BEEN APPOINTED CFO; 07/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Publishes Monthly Auction Metrics; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Is Said to Mull Sewing as CEO, Ritchie Promotion; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS GARTH RITCHIE AND KARL VON ROHR BECOME PRESIDENTS –JOHN CRYAN AND MARCUS SCHENCK TO LEAVE THE BANK; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK’S CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK WILL BE LED BY RITCHIE; 30/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros.’ Nashville auction features late-model equipment from close to 100 owners; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 27/03/2018 – Ritchie Bros. marks the official introduction of Marketplace-E, a new way to buy and sell equipment; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros 1Q Rev $260.2M

Analysts await Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 2.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.42 per share. RBA’s profit will be $46.85 million for 20.31 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 152.94% EPS growth.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 40,100 shares to 5.90 million shares, valued at $366.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 96,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmark Group Inc by 1.28M shares to 3.84M shares, valued at $31.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 39,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 682,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Com (Trc) reported 1,700 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd stated it has 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). The California-based Whittier has invested 0.08% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 128,326 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 39,336 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc invested in 4,340 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag has 44,041 shares. Shannon River Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 6.93% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 408,425 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Holding has invested 0.06% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). American National Ins Company Tx has invested 0.28% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Fmr Llc holds 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 265,298 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Co owns 1,423 shares. Wasatch Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Raymond James Associates reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $22.09M for 85.89 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.