RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc)

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) have been rivals in the Education & Training Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RISE Education Cayman Ltd 9 0.00 N/A 0.36 23.48 Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for RISE Education Cayman Ltd and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us RISE Education Cayman Ltd and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RISE Education Cayman Ltd 0.00% 32.3% 5.7% Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% -0.1% -0.1%

Liquidity

RISE Education Cayman Ltd has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 3 Quick Ratio. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RISE Education Cayman Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.1% of RISE Education Cayman Ltd shares and 12.4% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. shares. About 10.66% of RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.77% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RISE Education Cayman Ltd -2.52% -9.19% -17.79% -4.92% -33.59% 6.78% Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. -3.26% 1.71% -17.57% -21.59% -64.04% -27.67%

For the past year RISE Education Cayman Ltd had bullish trend while Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors RISE Education Cayman Ltd beats Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours. It also provides educational consulting services. As of June 30, 2017, the company had a network of 246 learning centers comprising 56 self-owned centers and 190 franchised learning centers across 80 cities in China. RISE Education Cayman Ltd was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.