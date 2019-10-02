RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) Is At $8.80 Formed Wedge; TerraForm Power, Inc. (TERP) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TerraForm Power has $1700 highest and $15.5000 lowest target. $16.50’s average target is -9.59% below currents $18.25 stock price. TerraForm Power had 7 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by JP Morgan. BMO Capital Markets maintained TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) rating on Monday, August 12. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $15.5000 target. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Thursday, August 22 by RBC Capital Markets. See TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) latest ratings:

18/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral New Target: $17.0000 Downgrade

22/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $15.0000 New Target: $17.0000 Downgrade

12/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $14.5000 New Target: $15.5000 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

TerraForm Power, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets serving utility and commercial customers. The company has market cap of $3.82 billion. As of June 30, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.7 megawatts. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as SunEdison Yieldco, Inc. and changed its name to TerraForm Power, Inc. in May 2014.

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 693,407 shares traded. TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) has risen 54.72% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TERP News: 08/03/2018 TERRAFORM POWER 4Q ADJ EBITDA $99M, EST. $95.7M; 09/03/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER 4Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 09/03/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER 4Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 09/03/2018 – TERRAFORM SEEKING LONG-TERM CONTRACTS TO BACK WIND REPOWERINGS; 08/03/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER INC – REV FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017 WAS $136 MLN VS $135 FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2016 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER INC – ADJ REV FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017 WAS $148 MLN VS $140 MLN FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2016; 08/03/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER FULL-YEAR EPS LOSS $1.65; 07/05/2018 – TerraForm Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER REGISTERS $600M SHRS SHELF FOR HLDRS; 11/05/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER REQUIRES ADDED TIME TO COMPLETE STATEMENTS