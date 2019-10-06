RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) Is At $8.67 Formed Wedge; DIALIGHT PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KIN (DIALF) Sellers Decreased By 50% Their Shorts

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) formed wedge down with $8.32 target or 4.00% below today’s $8.67 share price. RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) has $492.64 million valuation. The stock increased 5.09% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $8.67. About 19,904 shares traded. RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) has declined 33.59% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.59% the S&P500. Some Historical REDU News: 19/04/2018 – RISE Education Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/03/2018 RISE Education Cayman 4Q Rev $41.8M; 15/03/2018 – RISE Education Cayman 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RISE EDUCATION CAYMAN LTD – QTRLY SHR LOSS RMB 1.28 (NOT QTRLY SHR RMB 0.08); 10/05/2018 – RISE EDUCATION CAYMAN LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RISE PER ADS WAS RMB 0.67 ($0.11); 10/05/2018 – RISE Education Cayman 1Q EPS 62c; 13/04/2018 – RISE Education to Speak on Technologies Driving Education Innovation in China at ASU + GSV Summit; 10/05/2018 – RISE EDUCATION CAYMAN LTD – QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RISE PER ADS WAS RMB 0.62 ($0.10); 10/05/2018 – RISE Education Cayman 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 10/05/2018 – RISE EDUCATION CAYMAN LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RISE PER ADS WAS RMB 0.64 (US$0.10)

DIALIGHT PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KIN (OTCMKTS:DIALF) had a decrease of 50% in short interest. DIALF’s SI was 100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 50% from 200 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 0 days are for DIALIGHT PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KIN (OTCMKTS:DIALF)’s short sellers to cover DIALF’s short positions. It closed at $3.88 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells LED lighting products for use in hazardous and industrial locations in North America, the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $125.98 million. It operates through two divisions, Lighting, and Signals and Components. It has a 94.63 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s LED lighting solutions include high bays, floodlights, area lights, linears, low bays, and wallpacks/bulkheads; infrastructure solutions, such as street lights and roadway sign lights; high bay controls; lighting layout software; hazardous area solutions; and architectural solutions.

Analysts await RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.08 per share. REDU’s profit will be $5.11M for 24.08 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by RISE Education Cayman Ltd for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.