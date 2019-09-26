RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) Is At $8.66 Formed Wedge; Weis Markets Has 1.02 Sentiment

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) formed wedge down with $7.97 target or 8.00% below today’s $8.66 share price. RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) has $492.66 million valuation. The stock increased 5.48% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $8.66. About 20,762 shares traded. RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) has declined 33.59% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.59% the S&P500. Some Historical REDU News: 13/04/2018 – RISE Education Becomes SSAT’s Exclusive On-site Learning Institute in China; 10/05/2018 – RISE EDUCATION CAYMAN LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RISE PER ADS WAS RMB 0.67 ($0.11); 10/05/2018 – RISE EDUCATION CAYMAN LTD REDU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 30 PCT; 15/03/2018 – RISE EDUCATION CAYMAN LTD – QTRLY SHR RMB 0.08; 10/05/2018 – RISE Education Cayman 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 13/04/2018 – RISE Education to Speak on Technologies Driving Education Innovation in China at ASU + GSV Summit; 10/05/2018 – RISE EDUCATION CAYMAN LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RISE PER ADS WAS RMB 0.64 (US$0.10); 10/05/2018 – RISE Education Cayman 1Q EPS 62c; 10/05/2018 – RISE Education Cayman 1Q Rev $270.1M; 13/04/2018 – RISE Education Becomes SSAT’s Exclusive On-site Learning Institute in China

Weis Markets Inc (WMK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.48, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 52 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 51 sold and reduced their stock positions in Weis Markets Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 11.06 million shares, up from 10.37 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Weis Markets Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 34 Increased: 33 New Position: 19.

Analysts await RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.08 per share. REDU’s profit will be $5.12 million for 24.06 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by RISE Education Cayman Ltd for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products. It has a 16.56 P/E ratio. It operates stores primarily under the Weis Markets trade name, as well as trademarks for its product lines and promotions, such as Weis, Weis 2 Go, Weis Wonder Chicken, Price Freeze, Weis Gas-n-Go, and Weis Nutri-Facts.

The stock increased 0.76% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $38.33. About 75,407 shares traded. Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK) has declined 29.77% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WMK News: 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS 4Q REV. $883.7M; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Weis Markets Issues an Allergy Alert For Weis Quality Store-Made Cole Slaw Sold in 8 Stores Due to Undeclared Egg Allergen; 07/05/2018 – WEIS MARKETS 1Q REV. $876.11B; 07/05/2018 – Weis Markets 1Q EPS 60c; 13/03/2018 – Weis Markets 4Q Net $63.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Weis Markets Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMK); 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS INC – QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDE $49.3 MLN DECREASE IN DEFERRED INCOME TAX DUE TO U.S. GOVERNMENT ENACTING TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 25/04/2018 – EXPANSION TO FOCUS ON SHANGHAI AND HONG KONG FOR NOW: WEIS; 07/05/2018 – WEIS MARKETS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES, ADJUSTED FOR HOLIDAY SHIFT, INCREASED 1.5 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – Weis Markets Announces Quarterly Dividend

