RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) and Zovio Inc. (:) Comparison side by side

Both RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) and Zovio Inc. (:) compete on a level playing field in the Education & Training Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RISE Education Cayman Ltd 9 0.00 N/A 0.36 23.48 Zovio Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for RISE Education Cayman Ltd and Zovio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has RISE Education Cayman Ltd and Zovio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RISE Education Cayman Ltd 0.00% 32.3% 5.7% Zovio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.1% of RISE Education Cayman Ltd shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.39% of Zovio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 10.66% are RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 96% of Zovio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RISE Education Cayman Ltd -2.52% -9.19% -17.79% -4.92% -33.59% 6.78% Zovio Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors RISE Education Cayman Ltd beats Zovio Inc.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours. It also provides educational consulting services. As of June 30, 2017, the company had a network of 246 learning centers comprising 56 self-owned centers and 190 franchised learning centers across 80 cities in China. RISE Education Cayman Ltd was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Bridgepoint Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences. The company offers its programs primarily through online; and at its campuses. As of December 31, 2016, its institutions offered approximately 1,200 courses and 80 degree programs; and had 45,087 students enrolled. The company was formerly known as TeleUniversity, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgepoint Education, Inc. in February 2004. Bridgepoint Education, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.