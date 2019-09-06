RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Education & Training Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.1% of RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.85% of all Education & Training Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.66% of RISE Education Cayman Ltd shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.18% of all Education & Training Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have RISE Education Cayman Ltd and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RISE Education Cayman Ltd 0.00% 32.30% 5.70% Industry Average 27.76% 47.94% 7.12%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing RISE Education Cayman Ltd and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio RISE Education Cayman Ltd N/A 9 23.48 Industry Average 75.70M 272.70M 28.84

RISE Education Cayman Ltd has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio RISE Education Cayman Ltd is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for RISE Education Cayman Ltd and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RISE Education Cayman Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.25 1.20 2.37

The potential upside of the peers is -17.12%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RISE Education Cayman Ltd and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RISE Education Cayman Ltd -2.52% -9.19% -17.79% -4.92% -33.59% 6.78% Industry Average 3.04% 7.08% 15.37% 35.23% 73.23% 34.84%

For the past year RISE Education Cayman Ltd was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of RISE Education Cayman Ltd are 1 and 1. Competitively, RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s rivals have 2.28 and 2.25 for Current and Quick Ratio. RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RISE Education Cayman Ltd.

Dividends

RISE Education Cayman Ltd does not pay a dividend.

Summary

RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors RISE Education Cayman Ltd.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours. It also provides educational consulting services. As of June 30, 2017, the company had a network of 246 learning centers comprising 56 self-owned centers and 190 franchised learning centers across 80 cities in China. RISE Education Cayman Ltd was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.