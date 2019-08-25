RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Education & Training Services company, RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

RISE Education Cayman Ltd has 81.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 55.85% institutional ownership for its rivals. 10.66% of RISE Education Cayman Ltd shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.18% of all Education & Training Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have RISE Education Cayman Ltd and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RISE Education Cayman Ltd 0.00% 32.30% 5.70% Industry Average 27.76% 47.94% 7.12%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares RISE Education Cayman Ltd and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio RISE Education Cayman Ltd N/A 9 23.48 Industry Average 75.70M 272.70M 28.84

RISE Education Cayman Ltd has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio RISE Education Cayman Ltd is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for RISE Education Cayman Ltd and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RISE Education Cayman Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.22 2.61

The rivals have a potential upside of -27.26%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RISE Education Cayman Ltd and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RISE Education Cayman Ltd -2.52% -9.19% -17.79% -4.92% -33.59% 6.78% Industry Average 3.04% 7.08% 15.37% 35.23% 73.23% 34.84%

For the past year RISE Education Cayman Ltd has weaker performance than RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s peers.

Liquidity

RISE Education Cayman Ltd has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 2.25 Quick Ratio. RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RISE Education Cayman Ltd.

Dividends

RISE Education Cayman Ltd does not pay a dividend.

Summary

RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours. It also provides educational consulting services. As of June 30, 2017, the company had a network of 246 learning centers comprising 56 self-owned centers and 190 franchised learning centers across 80 cities in China. RISE Education Cayman Ltd was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.