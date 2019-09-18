RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) and Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Comparing side by side

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) and Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Education & Training Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RISE Education Cayman Ltd 9 0.00 N/A 0.36 23.48 Chegg Inc. 39 11.57 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates RISE Education Cayman Ltd and Chegg Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RISE Education Cayman Ltd 0.00% 32.3% 5.7% Chegg Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of RISE Education Cayman Ltd are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Chegg Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 and its Quick Ratio is 14. Chegg Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than RISE Education Cayman Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered RISE Education Cayman Ltd and Chegg Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RISE Education Cayman Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Chegg Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Chegg Inc. is $40.5, which is potential 15.98% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.1% of RISE Education Cayman Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Chegg Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 10.66% of RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s shares. Comparatively, 4% are Chegg Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RISE Education Cayman Ltd -2.52% -9.19% -17.79% -4.92% -33.59% 6.78% Chegg Inc. 3.24% 14.01% 29.3% 29.6% 76.36% 58.06%

For the past year RISE Education Cayman Ltd was less bullish than Chegg Inc.

Summary

Chegg Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors RISE Education Cayman Ltd.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours. It also provides educational consulting services. As of June 30, 2017, the company had a network of 246 learning centers comprising 56 self-owned centers and 190 franchised learning centers across 80 cities in China. RISE Education Cayman Ltd was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Chegg, Inc. operates student-first connected learning platform that help students transition from high school to college to career. The companyÂ’s products and services help students to study for college admission exams, find the right college to accomplish their goals, get better grades and test scores while in school, and find internships that allow them to gain skills to help them enter the workforce after college. It offers print textbook and eTextbook library for rent and sale; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, Chegg Study service, tutoring service, writing tools, textbook buyback, test preparation service, internships, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. The company has a strategic alliance with Ingram Content Group Inc. Chegg, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.