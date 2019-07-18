Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Both Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 3.82 N/A -4.22 0.00 Twilio Inc. 124 24.42 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Riot Blockchain Inc. and Twilio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% -304.5% -197.4% Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5%

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Riot Blockchain Inc. Its rival Twilio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. Twilio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Riot Blockchain Inc. and Twilio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Riot Blockchain Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Twilio Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

Competitively the average price target of Twilio Inc. is $152.89, which is potential 4.82% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Riot Blockchain Inc. and Twilio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 66.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.75% of Riot Blockchain Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Twilio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Riot Blockchain Inc. 10.27% -4.25% 113.74% 76.17% -40.89% 198.68% Twilio Inc. 2.88% 6.49% 26.74% 46.86% 157.9% 51.68%

For the past year Riot Blockchain Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Twilio Inc.

Summary

Twilio Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Riot Blockchain Inc.

Bioptix, Inc., through its subsidiary, BiOptix Diagnostics, Inc., develops enhanced surface plasmon resonance technology platform for the detection of molecular interactions. The company also focuses on animal healthcare and owns important intellectual property rights related to veterinary products. In addition, it has granted a license relating to single chain reproductive hormone technology for use in no-human mammals, which is under active development by the licensee bovine rFSH. The company was formerly known as Venaxis, Inc. and changed its name to Bioptix, Inc. in November 2016. Bioptix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.