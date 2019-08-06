Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 4.28 N/A -3.82 0.00 Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.37 N/A -3.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Riot Blockchain Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 3.44 shows that Riot Blockchain Inc. is 244.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Sphere 3D Corp.’s 2.45 beta is the reason why it is 145.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Riot Blockchain Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. On the competitive side is, Sphere 3D Corp. which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Sphere 3D Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Riot Blockchain Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Riot Blockchain Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.2% and 6.8%. 5.75% are Riot Blockchain Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 8.6% of Sphere 3D Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Riot Blockchain Inc. 11.68% -18.82% -53.29% 19.57% -71.13% 45.7% Sphere 3D Corp. -6.25% -3.85% -42.31% -43.18% -44.84% -50.82%

For the past year Riot Blockchain Inc. has 45.7% stronger performance while Sphere 3D Corp. has -50.82% weaker performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Riot Blockchain Inc. beats Sphere 3D Corp.

Bioptix, Inc., through its subsidiary, BiOptix Diagnostics, Inc., develops enhanced surface plasmon resonance technology platform for the detection of molecular interactions. The company also focuses on animal healthcare and owns important intellectual property rights related to veterinary products. In addition, it has granted a license relating to single chain reproductive hormone technology for use in no-human mammals, which is under active development by the licensee bovine rFSH. The company was formerly known as Venaxis, Inc. and changed its name to Bioptix, Inc. in November 2016. Bioptix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.