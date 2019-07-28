Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT)’s Financial Results Comparing With MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Since Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) and MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 3.76 N/A -4.22 0.00 MongoDB Inc. 130 28.55 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Riot Blockchain Inc. and MongoDB Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% -304.5% -197.4% MongoDB Inc. 0.00% -47% -16%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Riot Blockchain Inc. is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival MongoDB Inc. is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. MongoDB Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Riot Blockchain Inc. and MongoDB Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Riot Blockchain Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MongoDB Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

MongoDB Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $139 consensus price target and a -12.06% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of Riot Blockchain Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96% of MongoDB Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5.75% of Riot Blockchain Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of MongoDB Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Riot Blockchain Inc. 10.27% -4.25% 113.74% 76.17% -40.89% 198.68% MongoDB Inc. 4.01% -4.39% 40.85% 83.56% 219.58% 65.32%

For the past year Riot Blockchain Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MongoDB Inc.

Summary

MongoDB Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Riot Blockchain Inc.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. The company also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.