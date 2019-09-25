Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 5.61 N/A -3.82 0.00 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 9 1.48 N/A 0.43 21.18

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Riot Blockchain Inc. and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 5.7%

Volatility and Risk

Riot Blockchain Inc. has a 3.44 beta, while its volatility is 244.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s 0.95 beta is the reason why it is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Riot Blockchain Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Riot Blockchain Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Riot Blockchain Inc. and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 16.2% and 26.5% respectively. 5.75% are Riot Blockchain Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 58.1% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Riot Blockchain Inc. 11.68% -18.82% -53.29% 19.57% -71.13% 45.7% Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.55% 0.77% -4.28% 12.38% 8.52% 20.18%

For the past year Riot Blockchain Inc. has stronger performance than Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Riot Blockchain Inc.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.