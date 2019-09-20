Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

This is a contrast between Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 5.84 N/A -3.82 0.00 Ideanomics Inc. 2 2.18 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Riot Blockchain Inc. and Ideanomics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 3.44 beta indicates that Riot Blockchain Inc. is 244.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Ideanomics Inc. has a 2.42 beta which is 142.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Riot Blockchain Inc. and Ideanomics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.2% and 3.3%. Riot Blockchain Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.75%. On the other hand, insiders held about 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Riot Blockchain Inc. 11.68% -18.82% -53.29% 19.57% -71.13% 45.7% Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76%

For the past year Riot Blockchain Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ideanomics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Riot Blockchain Inc. beats Ideanomics Inc.

Bioptix, Inc., through its subsidiary, BiOptix Diagnostics, Inc., develops enhanced surface plasmon resonance technology platform for the detection of molecular interactions. The company also focuses on animal healthcare and owns important intellectual property rights related to veterinary products. In addition, it has granted a license relating to single chain reproductive hormone technology for use in no-human mammals, which is under active development by the licensee bovine rFSH. The company was formerly known as Venaxis, Inc. and changed its name to Bioptix, Inc. in November 2016. Bioptix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.