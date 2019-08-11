Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) Reaches $2.18 After 5.00% Up Move; Juniper Networks (JNPR) Shorts Down By 7.38%

Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) had a decrease of 7.38% in short interest. JNPR’s SI was 17.65 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.38% from 19.05M shares previously. With 3.39 million avg volume, 5 days are for Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR)’s short sellers to cover JNPR’s short positions. The SI to Juniper Networks Inc’s float is 5.13%. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.34. About 1.93 million shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 15/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Sees 3Q Rev $1.175B; 17/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Loot Boxes & Skins Gambling to Generate a $50 Billion Industry by 2022; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Loot Boxes & In-Game Spend Drive Digital Games Market: Surpassing $160 billion by 2022; 07/03/2018 – Juniper Networks Named a Leader in Hardware Platforms for Software-Defined Networking Report; 15/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Smart Home Automation Revenues to Exceed $45 Billion by 2023, as Smart Security Dominates the Market; 26/04/2018 – Juniper Networks, Inc. vs Chrimar Systems, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/26/2018; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q EPS 10c; 30/05/2018 – Juniper Research: eSports & Let’s Plays Go Global: 850 Million People to Watch Games Content by 2022

Among 3 analysts covering Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Juniper Networks had 9 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Piper Jaffray. Morgan Stanley maintained Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Sell” rating.

More notable recent Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Juniper: Challenges Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Juniper Networks Reports Preliminary Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Juniper Networks flat with in-line Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Short-Term Struggles Could Persist For BA, JNPR Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$26.47, Is Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.73 billion. The firm offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It has a 18.02 P/E ratio. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and OCX1100, an open networking switch.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.

