Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) EPS Estimated At $-0.23; Schweitzer Mauduit International Has 1.44 Sentiment

Schweitzer Mauduit International Inc (SWM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.02, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 79 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 55 trimmed and sold holdings in Schweitzer Mauduit International Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 27.18 million shares, down from 27.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Schweitzer Mauduit International Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 41 Increased: 47 New Position: 32.

Analysts expect Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) to report $-0.23 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.37 EPS change or 61.67% from last quarter’s $-0.6 EPS. After having $-0.21 EPS previously, Riot Blockchain, Inc.’s analysts see 9.52% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.66% or $0.1245 during the last trading session, reaching $2.0755. About 349,726 shares traded. Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) has declined 71.13% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.13% the S&P500. Some Historical RIOT News: 16/05/2018 – Lawyers Publicize Venezuelan Prison Riot; 25/05/2018 – L’OREAL TO BUY PULP RIOT HAIR COLOR; NO TERMS; 21/03/2018 – Smugglers Run Riot as Nigeria Tries to Keep Foreign Rice at Bay; 04/05/2018 – Riot Blockchain Releases April 2018 Cryptocurrency Mining Production Yield; 12/04/2018 – April 18th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Riot Blockchain, Inc.(RIOT); 09/04/2018 – Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC Announces Ongoing Investigation of Riot Blockchain, Inc; 24/05/2018 – RIOT BLOCKCHAIN REPORTS STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN BLOCK; 02/04/2018 – RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH U.S. SEC; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Riot Blockchain, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 18, 2018; 18/04/2018 – RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC – ACTIVELY INVESTIGATING POTENTIAL LAUNCH OF A CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE IN SELECT STATES IN U.S

The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.47. About 21,739 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) has declined 16.82% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie

Cooke & Bieler Lp holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. for 1.98 million shares. Midas Management Corp owns 33,343 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc has 0.48% invested in the company for 95,431 shares. The Virginia-based Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc has invested 0.39% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 436,265 shares.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. It has a 11.67 P/E ratio. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco commercial and industrial paper products.

Analysts await Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 3.03% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.99 per share. SWM’s profit will be $29.66M for 8.98 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.18% EPS growth.

More notable recent Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SWM Adds TPU Film Production Capabilities in Asia – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Should Know About Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.’s (NYSE:SWM) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Twst.com published: “Schweitzer Mauduit International Inc.: SWM ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS SECOND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS – The Wall Street Transcript” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Share Price Is Down 25% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM) CEO Jeffrey Kramer on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 22, 2019.