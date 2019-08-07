Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) and Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Comparison side by side

Both Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 3.97 N/A -3.82 0.00 Rapid7 Inc. 52 9.56 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Riot Blockchain Inc. and Rapid7 Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Riot Blockchain Inc. and Rapid7 Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 3.44 beta means Riot Blockchain Inc.’s volatility is 244.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Rapid7 Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Riot Blockchain Inc. is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival Rapid7 Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Rapid7 Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Riot Blockchain Inc. and Rapid7 Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Riot Blockchain Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rapid7 Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

On the other hand, Rapid7 Inc.’s potential upside is 10.51% and its consensus target price is $61.29.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Riot Blockchain Inc. and Rapid7 Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.2% and 93.9%. About 5.75% of Riot Blockchain Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Rapid7 Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Riot Blockchain Inc. 11.68% -18.82% -53.29% 19.57% -71.13% 45.7% Rapid7 Inc. -6.06% 4.91% 15.61% 57.08% 120.15% 94.64%

For the past year Riot Blockchain Inc. has weaker performance than Rapid7 Inc.

Summary

Rapid7 Inc. beats Riot Blockchain Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Bioptix, Inc., through its subsidiary, BiOptix Diagnostics, Inc., develops enhanced surface plasmon resonance technology platform for the detection of molecular interactions. The company also focuses on animal healthcare and owns important intellectual property rights related to veterinary products. In addition, it has granted a license relating to single chain reproductive hormone technology for use in no-human mammals, which is under active development by the licensee bovine rFSH. The company was formerly known as Venaxis, Inc. and changed its name to Bioptix, Inc. in November 2016. Bioptix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.