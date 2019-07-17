Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Contrasting side by side

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 3.82 N/A -4.22 0.00 Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 1.21 N/A 0.43 11.38

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% -304.5% -197.4% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Riot Blockchain Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Riot Blockchain Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Riot Blockchain Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 0% respectively. 5.75% are Riot Blockchain Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has 73.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Riot Blockchain Inc. 10.27% -4.25% 113.74% 76.17% -40.89% 198.68% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -7.58% -9.63% 0% 0% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Riot Blockchain Inc. had bullish trend while Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. beats Riot Blockchain Inc.

