Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) Comparison side by side

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 5.32 N/A -3.82 0.00 PagerDuty Inc. 45 18.57 N/A -0.62 0.00

Demonstrates Riot Blockchain Inc. and PagerDuty Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Riot Blockchain Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. On the competitive side is, PagerDuty Inc. which has a 4.3 Current Ratio and a 4.3 Quick Ratio. PagerDuty Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Riot Blockchain Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Riot Blockchain Inc. and PagerDuty Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Riot Blockchain Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PagerDuty Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively PagerDuty Inc. has an average target price of $42.67, with potential upside of 31.41%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.2% of Riot Blockchain Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.7% of PagerDuty Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Riot Blockchain Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.75%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of PagerDuty Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Riot Blockchain Inc. 11.68% -18.82% -53.29% 19.57% -71.13% 45.7% PagerDuty Inc. -1.65% -4.08% -5.6% 0% 0% 15.56%

For the past year Riot Blockchain Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PagerDuty Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors PagerDuty Inc. beats Riot Blockchain Inc.

