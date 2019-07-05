Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Comparing side by side

As Application Software businesses, Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 5.31 N/A -4.22 0.00 Box Inc. 20 4.08 N/A -0.96 0.00

In table 1 we can see Riot Blockchain Inc. and Box Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Riot Blockchain Inc. and Box Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% -304.5% -197.4% Box Inc. 0.00% -388% -23.7%

Risk and Volatility

Riot Blockchain Inc. has a 3.77 beta, while its volatility is 277.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Box Inc.’s 1.48 beta is the reason why it is 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Riot Blockchain Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Box Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Box Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Riot Blockchain Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Riot Blockchain Inc. and Box Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Riot Blockchain Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Box Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Competitively the consensus price target of Box Inc. is $25.11, which is potential 42.75% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of Riot Blockchain Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.8% of Box Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.75% of Riot Blockchain Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Box Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Riot Blockchain Inc. 10.27% -4.25% 113.74% 76.17% -40.89% 198.68% Box Inc. -2.93% -0.91% -19.12% 5.68% -28% 15.76%

For the past year Riot Blockchain Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Box Inc.

Summary

Box Inc. beats Riot Blockchain Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.