Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Comparing side by side

As Application Software companies, Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 4.35 N/A -4.22 0.00 Arco Platform Limited 32 0.00 N/A -0.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Riot Blockchain Inc. and Arco Platform Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Riot Blockchain Inc. and Arco Platform Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% -304.5% -197.4% Arco Platform Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Riot Blockchain Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Arco Platform Limited’s Current Ratio is 17.1 and has 16.8 Quick Ratio. Arco Platform Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Riot Blockchain Inc. and Arco Platform Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Riot Blockchain Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arco Platform Limited 0 1 0 2.00

Arco Platform Limited on the other hand boasts of a $46 consensus price target and a 2.93% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.9% of Riot Blockchain Inc. shares and 0% of Arco Platform Limited shares. About 5.75% of Riot Blockchain Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Arco Platform Limited has 0.44% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Riot Blockchain Inc. 10.27% -4.25% 113.74% 76.17% -40.89% 198.68% Arco Platform Limited -5.4% 9.52% 37.34% 72.24% 0% 65.46%

For the past year Riot Blockchain Inc. has stronger performance than Arco Platform Limited

Summary

Arco Platform Limited beats on 6 of the 8 factors Riot Blockchain Inc.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.