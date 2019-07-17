Rio Tinto (RIO) Holder Earnest Partners Boosted Its Holding by $1.41 Million; Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Shareholder Parkwood Has Cut Holding by $3.28 Million

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Rio Tinto (RIO) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 24,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.23 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.17 million, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $60.43. About 2.66M shares traded or 9.34% up from the average. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 28/03/2018 – Rio Tinto not part of Mongolian mine bribery probe: Swiss prosecutors; 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Rio Tinto in talks with lnalum, Freeport for Grasberg sale; 20/03/2018 – Glencore Also Buying Rio Tinto’s 71.2% Interest in Valeria Coal Resource in Central Queensland; 27/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Agrees Sale of Kestrel Mine to EMR and Adaro for $2.25B; 22/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – AGREES SALE OF WINCHESTER SOUTH TO WHITEHAVEN FOR $200 MLN; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO AGREES SALE OF KESTREL MINE TO EMR AND ADARO FOR $2.25 BLN; 22/03/2018 – RIO TINTO – A SEPARATE PROCESS REMAINS UNDERWAY TO SELL RIO TINTO’S INTEREST IN KESTREL UNDERGROUND MINE, COMPANY’S REMAINING AUSTRALIAN COAL ASSET; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO 1Q MINED COPPER OUTPUT 139.3K TONS; EST. 143K; 18/05/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – AUTOHAUL PROJECT CONTINUES TO PROGRESS AND IS ON SCHEDULE TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – SEC: Rio Tinto, Former Top Executives Charged with Fraud – Worldwide Mining Company Alleged to Have Inflated Asset Values

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 29.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 18,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,965 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, down from 62,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $150.75. About 599,271 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems: Neither Epsilon Nor Its Affiliates Has Any Material Relationship With Any Social Media Platform; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $4.30 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.50 from last year’s $4.8 per share. ADS’s profit will be $225.23 million for 8.76 P/E if the $4.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.55 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17,302 shares to 141,040 shares, valued at $22.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Etf (VEA) by 439,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 468,918 shares, and has risen its stake in A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,662 are owned by Eaton Vance Mgmt. New York-based Laurion Cap Management LP has invested 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 331,395 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 16,927 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 100,986 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 3 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments holds 23 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 8,789 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 11,591 shares. 7 were reported by Mcf Advsr Lc. Amp Capital reported 20,944 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com invested in 0.33% or 542,200 shares. 6,002 were reported by Susquehanna Llp. 1,336 were reported by Regentatlantic Cap Limited. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 203,383 shares.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $10.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) by 54,730 shares to 67,852 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 25,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,881 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower C (NYSE:AMT).