Rio Tinto Plc Spon Adr (RIO) Holding Maintained by Advisory Research Inc; Birchview Capital LP Position In Amarin Plc (AMRN) Was Raised

Birchview Capital Lp increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 47.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 5.96 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 427.10% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 422.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN; 27/03/2018 – Amarin Commemorates National Triglycerides Day on March 28; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and Inflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patie; 04/04/2018 – Amarin Updates First Quarter Revenue Guidance, Reiterates Full Year Guidance and Updates on REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Progress and Vascepa® Promotion Initiatives; 01/04/2018 – Amarin Corp Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 12/04/2018 – AMARIN – VASCEPA SHOWED FALL IN ATHEROGENIC LIPID, INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN STATIN-TREATED PATIENTS WITH REDUCED KIDNEY FUNCTION, PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES; 24/05/2018 – Amarin Announces Patent Litigation Settlement Agreement with Teva

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc Spon Adr (RIO) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 11,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 264,173 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.55M, up from 252,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $57.53. About 1.24M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 24/03/2018 – Trade tensions have risen significantly between the U.S. and China, but common sense will ultimately prevail between the two countries, according to the chief of major mining company Rio Tinto; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Rio Tinto to sell Kestrel mine for $2.25 billion; 16/03/2018 – CHILE’S POLICY GENERALLY IS NOT TO BLOCK BUSINESS TRANSACTIONS DUE TO NATIONALITY -OFFICIAL; 20/03/2018 – Glencore snaps up Rio Tinto’s Hail Creek coal mine, project for $1.7 bln; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA GOVT REMAINS IN TALKS WITH RIO TINTO RIO.L ON BUYING ITS 40 PCT STAKE IN GRASBERG MINE CONTRACT – FREEPORT CEO; 09/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO DISCLOSES DETAILS OF THE $5.1 BILLION TAXES PAID IN 2017; 17/05/2018 – RIO TINTO MAINTAINS PILBARA SHIPMENTS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 21/03/2018 – Swiss attorney general says examining if Rio Tinto or subsidiaries paid bribes linked to Mongolian mining project; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa and Rio Tinto Launch New Joint Venture, Elysis, for Larger Scale Development and Commercialisation of the Process; 12/03/2018 – ADARO ENERGY PLANS JOINT BID FOR RIO TINTO’S COAL ASSETS

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47 billion and $5.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genomic Health Incorporated (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 7,171 shares to 7,855 shares, valued at $550,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paylocity Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 4,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,749 shares, and cut its stake in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kazazian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.42% or 14,436 shares. Oracle Invest reported 5.23 million shares stake. 250 are owned by Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Eqis Capital Management holds 0.07% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) or 41,123 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt has 14,350 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Moreover, D E Shaw & Commerce has 0.01% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 312,718 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc owns 233,415 shares. Tekla Cap Mgmt reported 0.52% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). The Illinois-based North Star Invest has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 19,719 shares. Kings Point Management reported 0% stake. Mcclain Value Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.65% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).