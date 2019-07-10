Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Valuation Rose While Laffer Investments Increased by $15.54 Million Its Stake; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Lowered Stake in Csx (CSX) as Valuation Rose

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 27.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 4,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,458 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, down from 17,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $76.58. About 723,743 shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX REAFFIRMS YR REV. VIEW, SEES SOLID STEP DOWN IN OPER RATIO; 25/05/2018 – CSX Advances Efforts to Assess Operational Safety; 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 17/04/2018 – CSX earnings jump with turnround efforts on track under new CEO; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 17/04/2018 – U.S. railroad CSX’s quarterly profit soars as costs fall

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 264 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,489 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676.13 million, up from 11,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $61.24. About 389,030 shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto 1Q Pilbara Iron-ore Shipments Were Down 11% On-Quarter; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO EXEC. ANDREW LATHAM COMMENTS IN SPEECH IN PERTH; 28/03/2018 – Rio Tinto waves final goodbye to King Coal; 22/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Selling its Entire 75% Interest in Winchester South; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Indonesia’s lnalum offers $550 mln for Rio Tinto interest in Grasberg – report; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – SEPARATE PROCESS UNDERWAY TO SELL RIO TINTO’S REMAINING AUSTRALIAN COAL ASSETS; 30/04/2018 – NRW AWARDED EARLY CONTRACTOR INVOLVEMENT BY RIO TINTO; 28/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Not Part of Mongolian Mine Bribery Investigation, Say Swiss Prosecutors -FT; 28/03/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – ANNOUNCES INDICATIVE RESULTS OF ITS EUR CASH TENDER OFFER; 17/05/2018 – RIO TINTO MAINTAINS PILBARA SHIPMENTS GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bank & Trust owns 437,168 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 73,948 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. 12,458 are held by Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Com. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated owns 81,360 shares. Invest Of Virginia Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 7,150 shares. Jacobs & Ca reported 139,830 shares stake. Motco reported 30,000 shares. Bryn Mawr stated it has 0.03% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.4% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Nine Masts Capital Ltd owns 2,565 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 285 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.03% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Amica Mutual Ins Co has 0.26% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 28,214 shares. Swiss Bancorp invested in 0.22% or 2.68 million shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.19% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $304.58 million activity.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3,230 shares to 12,130 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,210 shares, and has risen its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF).

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on July, 16 after the close. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 12.87% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CSX’s profit will be $922.45M for 16.79 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is CSX (CSX) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Fall on Friday – GuruFocus.com” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CSX Corporation: A Great Business At Multi-Year Lows – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CSX Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CSX (CSX) Is Up 1.71% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $372.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 200 shares to 3,526 shares, valued at $996.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Iboxx Investment Grade (LQD) by 55 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,420 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI).