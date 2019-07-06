Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Valuation Rose While Impala Asset Management Decreased by $22.74 Million Its Stake; Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Cut Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $584,749 as Share Value Rose

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 12.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 391,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.84 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.11 million, down from 3.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $60.05. About 4.92M shares traded or 95.91% up from the average. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 20/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Launches Bond Purchase, Redemption Plan for Up to $2.25B; 20/04/2018 – MCA announces Rio Tinto & Proudfoot as Best International Project Finalists for Mongolian MOS Engagement; 06/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; BHP Billiton Ltd., Rio Tinto and Telecom Italia Trade Actively; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto 1Q Pilbara Iron-ore Shipments Were Down 11% On-Quarter; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO – ENTERS INTO BINDING AGREEMENT WITH GLENCORE FOR SALE OF ITS ENTIRE INTERESTS IN HAIL CREEK COAL MINE AND VALERIA COAL DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CEO SAYS FREEPORT’S GRASBERG COPPER MINE DEAL SEEN GETTING CLOSER; 20/03/2018 – Glencore Also Buying Rio Tinto’s 71.2% Interest in Valeria Coal Resource in Central Queensland; 13/04/2018 – Rio Tinto to Declare Force Majeure on Certain Rusal Contracts; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa and Rio Tinto to Invest Combined C$55M Cash Over Next 3 Years; 28/03/2018 – Rio Tinto waves final goodbye to King Coal

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 11,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 296,131 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, down from 307,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 13.70M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.87 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $789.30M and $338.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 8,939 shares to 81,678 shares, valued at $11.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 24,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 611,294 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.