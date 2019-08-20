Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Stock Value Declined While Arete Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding; As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Value Declined, Holder Nexus Investment Management Has Trimmed Position by $342,300

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 8,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 668,925 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.41 million, down from 677,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $35.18. About 19.79M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA TO PAY DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES/SHARE; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of auction to buy $20bn Pfizer business; 09/05/2018 – US FDA SAYS EPIPENS ARE STILL AVAILABLE, FACE “INTERMITTENT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS”; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xalkori Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New Indications; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Hosts Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – PFE: TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN WILL PLAY ROLE IN CANCER TREATMENTS

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 6,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 5,783 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 11,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $49.13. About 2.05 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – CURRENTLY ESTIMATED TAX PAYABLE ON SALE PROCEEEDS IS IN ORDER OF $300 MLN; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO REVIEWS ARRANGEMENTS WITH RUSAL; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto’s Arnaud Soirat Sees Copper Under-Supplied by 2021 (Video); 13/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Is Reviewing Arrangements With Rusal; 22/03/2018 – Swiss Prosecutors Probe Rio Tinto Over Possible Mongolian Bribes; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa, Rio Tinto, Canada and Quebec Governments to Invest Combined C$188M; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO TO SELL ALL 80% INTEREST IN KESTREL COAL MINE; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SEC says court should deny Rio Tinto’s push to dismiss fraud charges; 22/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – SALE OF ENTIRE 75 PER CENT INTEREST IN WINCHESTER SOUTH COAL DEVELOPMENT PROJECT IN QUEENSLAND; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Major Growth Projects Remain on Track

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $676.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 12,350 shares to 743,455 shares, valued at $40.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 14,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OK’s Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.1% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mount Vernon Associates Md invested in 32,838 shares or 2.13% of the stock. Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney Commerce reported 11,313 shares stake. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel stated it has 300,849 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Smith Moore holds 45,789 shares. Brave Asset has invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lenox Wealth Inc owns 938 shares. Grimes stated it has 73,685 shares. Patten And Patten Tn reported 132,626 shares stake. Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel accumulated 0.07% or 16,326 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Wi holds 213,323 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Andra Ap accumulated 0.19% or 156,800 shares. Qci Asset Management New York, New York-based fund reported 5,433 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsrs Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 19,863 shares. Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 3.15% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 450,308 shares.