Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Stock Price Declined While Natixis Has Cut Stake; As Rogers Communications (RCI) Stock Price Rose, Holder Tobam Has Boosted Its Holding

Tobam increased its stake in Rogers Communications (RCI) by 308.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 33,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 43,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Rogers Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $51.84. About 272,383 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles; 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B; 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES AT TO CONSOLIDATED GUIDANCE RANGES FOR REV, ADJUSTED EBITDA, WHICH WERE PROVIDED ON JAN 25; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE, WITH ADOPTION OF IFRS 15, C$3.63 BLN; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER POSTPAID MONTHLY CHURN 1.08 PCT VS 1.10 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – RCI Continues Support of Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of the Christel House Open

Natixis decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 89.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 100,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 11,982 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, down from 112,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $51.56. About 2.57 million shares traded or 6.17% up from the average. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 27/03/2018 – SEC ALLEGES RIO TINTO, 2 EX-EXECS INFLATED VALUE OF COAL ASSETS; 09/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO DISCLOSES DETAILS OF THE $5.1 BILLION TAXES PAID IN 2017; 12/03/2018 – Canada’s PM bids to reassure aluminum workers about U.S. tariffs; 21/03/2018 – Swiss attorney general says examining if Rio Tinto or subsidiaries paid bribes linked to Mongolian mining project; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – SEPARATE PROCESS UNDERWAY TO SELL RIO TINTO’S REMAINING AUSTRALIAN COAL ASSETS; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Downgrades IOC 2018 Output Guidance to 10.3M-11.3M Tons; 28/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Major Indonesian coal miner Adaro Energy has signed a binding agreement to acquire Rio Tinto’s entire stake in the Kestrel coking coal mine in Australia for $2.25 billion; 15/04/2018 – RIO TINTO REVIEWS ARRANGEMENTS WITH RUSAL-RIO.AX; 11/04/2018 – Atalaya Mining 1Q Copper Output at Riotinto Project Rises 7.1%; 23/05/2018 – Rio Tinto in talks on Grasberg rights sale

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,200 were reported by Whittier Trust Of Nevada. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 30,000 shares. Guardian Capital Advisors LP reported 1.54% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Guardian Ltd Partnership holds 2.67M shares or 2.65% of its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Limited owns 81,709 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Com has invested 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Group Inc has 0.04% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 2,133 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Letko Brosseau And Assocs owns 3.79M shares. 14,141 are owned by Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited. Gotham Asset Mgmt invested in 0.13% or 168,856 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 19.20M shares. Hexavest has 0.07% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 46,647 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 6,827 shares.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 89,900 shares to 27,400 shares, valued at $570,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 157,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,202 shares, and cut its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 163,498 shares to 270,182 shares, valued at $56.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 106,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

More notable recent Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Valeâ€™s Woes Keep Mounting – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Falling iron ore stockpiles in China push prices higher – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Rio Tinto Shares Fall On Lower Pilbara Iron Ore Shipment Guidance – Benzinga” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Turquoise Hill Resources Tumbled Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rio Tinto reports big 2018 profit boost, bumper dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.