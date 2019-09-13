Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Stock Declined While First Republic Investment Management Has Raised by $312,542 Its Holding; Modera Wealth Management Continues to Hold Holding in Union Pacific (UNP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 72.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 5,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 12,035 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $750,000, up from 6,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.95. About 1.77M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 06/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; BHP Billiton Ltd., Rio Tinto and Telecom Italia Trade Actively; 27/03/2018 – SEC: RIO TINTO, FORMER TOP EXECUTIVES CHARGED WITH FRAUD -; 18/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC RIO.L : HSBC RAISES TO BUY; 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto AutoHaul Project on Schedule to Complete by End of 2018; 12/03/2018 – Canada’s PM bids to reassure aluminum workers about U.S. tariffs; 28/03/2018 – RIO TINTO ACCEPTED EU432M OF NOTES FOR PURCHASE IN TENDER OFFER; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO REVIEWS ARRANGEMENTS W/ RUSAL; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – QTRLY ALUMINIUM PRODUCTION 846 KT VS 889 KT A YEAR AGO; 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto CEO: ‘Value-over Volume’ Approach is Working; 10/04/2018 – RIO TINTO GETS ALUMINIUM STEWARDSHIP INITIATIVE CERTIFICATION

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 1,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 6,907 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 5,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $171.42. About 1.75M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 543,504 shares. Fort Washington Advisors Oh holds 418,402 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Ltd Partnership reported 1,250 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Limited Liability Com holds 3.3% or 76,936 shares. Wills Fincl Group Inc stated it has 17,983 shares. Van Eck Associate Corp accumulated 31,347 shares. Finance Architects holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,240 shares. Fort Point Cap Prtn Lc invested in 2,704 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc owns 1,975 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Reaves W H & Communications Inc has invested 3.37% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Principal Financial Group holds 1.94M shares. Lourd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 1,937 shares. Nbt Fincl Bank N A owns 42,979 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Brinker Cap has invested 0.26% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). West Oak Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $547.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,830 shares to 14,754 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 6,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 513,555 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $18.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6,106 shares to 80,041 shares, valued at $20.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 269,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,700 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

