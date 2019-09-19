Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Stake Maintained by Laffer Investments; General Motors Company (GM) Stock Price Rose While Ar Asset Management Decreased Stake by $979,260

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 182 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 11,671 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $727.57M, up from 11,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $53.05. About 1.40 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 09/04/2018 – Anja Young Lee: Rio Tinto will be among the biggest winners from the U.S. sanctions imposed on Russian aluminum giant United; 30/04/2018 – Rio Tinto to Almost Double Autonomous Drill Fleet at Australia Iron Ore Mines; 24/03/2018 – Rio Tinto CEO predicts ‘common sense would prevail’ amid escalating trade tensions; 13/05/2018 – Sipa Resources Says Farm-in Deal Signed With Rio Tinto, Valued at up to Circa US$59M; 15/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Ann Godbehere to be Proposed as Director of Shell; 18/04/2018 – Danone, Vopak and Rio Tinto were among the major companies set to release their latest figures on Wednesday morning; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Ready to Accept Grasberg Deal (Video); 30/04/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS TO ALMOST DOUBLE AUTONOMOUS DRILLING FLEET; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA GOVT REMAINS IN TALKS WITH RIO TINTO RIO.L ON BUYING ITS 40 PCT STAKE IN GRASBERG MINE CONTRACT – FREEPORT CEO; 16/03/2018 – NEW CHILE GOVERNMENT MULLING WHETHER TO BACK MOVE TO BLOCK SQM STAKE SALE TO CHINESE LITHIUM FIRM -TOP GOVT OFFICIAL

Ar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in General Motors Company (GM) by 18.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc sold 25,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 115,610 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45M, down from 141,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Motors Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $38.18. About 5.86M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 14/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S KDB SAYS TO CONDUCT DUE DILIGENCE ON GM KOREA BY END-APRIL; 26/04/2018 – GM Truck Changeover Makes Barra’s Profit Target a Tougher Sell; 20/04/2018 – GM COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 16/03/2018 – In exchange, the workers want GM to keep its Gunsan plant open; 09/05/2018 – GM’S OVERSEAS OPERATIONS TO BUY MORE PARTS FROM S.KOREAN SUPPLIERS – MINISTRY; 13/04/2018 – GM cuts several hundred jobs at Ohio plant as car sales continue to slide; 28/03/2018 – A top exec at GM’s self-driving car company Cruise is out after six months; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 26/04/2018 – General Motors: North America on Track to Sustain 10% Full-Yr Margin; 08/03/2018 – U.S. vehicle recalls fall to lowest level since 2013 – agency

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 EPS, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70 billion for 5.05 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GM ends strikers’ healthcare; ‘junk’ floated at Moody’s – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “GM Cuts Production At Canadian Plant As Strike Hits US Parts Shipments – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GM commits to U.S. battery cell development – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “GM Stock Under Pressure on Worker Strike Headwinds – Schaeffers Research” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Trump forces automakers to walk a fine line on fuel economy rules as Ford gets hammered – CNBC” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Financial Bank Usa reported 23,432 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 49,236 shares. Captrust Finance Advsr holds 0.07% or 46,943 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Utd Fire Gru holds 0.03% or 2,081 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Group Plc reported 8.25 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 538,589 are owned by Deprince Race Zollo. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 483,482 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Capstone Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 35,387 shares in its portfolio. Florida-based Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.04% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Indexiq Advsr Ltd Com owns 0.14% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 118,430 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd has 0.04% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 166,399 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation reported 0.01% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Co owns 9,070 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 8.07M shares.