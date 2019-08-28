Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Shares Declined While Highline Capital Management Has Increased by $18.37 Million Its Stake; Northwest Investment Counselors Has Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Stake

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 22,695 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 20,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $204.16. About 25.90 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Apple Says WWDC Event To Kick Off June 4 In San Jose — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – From the $AAPL call: Apple will spend $30B in capex and generate 20k jobs in the US; 04/04/2018 – Apple Working on Touchless Control, Curved Screen for IPhones (Video); 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Casablanca’s (Apple Leisure Group) Proposed Bank Facility A B3; B3 Cfr Affirmed; 04/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google Executive to Catch Rivals in AI Race; 10/05/2018 – Apple says it’s not going ahead with the data center, citing “delays in the approval process.”; 08/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 23/04/2018 – Apple Hires Samsung Executive to Lead South Korea Business; 14/03/2018 – FRENCH FINMIN SAYS WILL TAKE APPLE, GOOGLE TO COURT OVER ABUSIVE COMMERCIAL PRACTICES; 27/04/2018 – HANWANG TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO TRANSFER ONE OF ITS NON-REGISTERED TRADEMARK RELATED RIGHTS TO APPLE INC AAPL.O

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 47.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 316,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 978,557 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.59M, up from 661,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.2. About 1.59 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Backs Pilbara 2018 Shipments Guidance of 330M-340M Tons of Iron Ore; 13/05/2018 – Sipa Resources Says Farm-in Deal Signed With Rio Tinto, Valued at up to Circa US$59M; 12/03/2018 – Canada’s PM bids to reassure aluminum workers about U.S. tariffs; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Indonesia’s lnalum offers $550 mln for Rio Tinto interest in Grasberg – report; 27/03/2018 – IGNORE: RIO TINTO, 2 EX-EXECS CHARGED BY SEC REPORTED OCT. 17; 17/05/2018 – Australian trade minister says tackling wine delays at China customs; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Australian Iron-ore Shipments Higher On-year; 20/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Launches New Debt Reduction Programme; 27/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Sells Last Coal Assets (Video); 28/03/2018 – Rio Tinto not part of Mongolian mine bribery probe: Swiss prosecutors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 148,425 were accumulated by Old Natl Fincl Bank In. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 81,644 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc has 2.51% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.98M shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca has invested 0.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thomas Story Son Llc holds 2.34% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 23,410 shares. Grand Jean Cap Management Inc holds 4.56% or 58,907 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ci holds 0.81% or 762,040 shares in its portfolio. 65,764 were reported by Baltimore. 5,996 are owned by Veritas Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership. United Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 121,490 shares or 10.42% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset stated it has 994,415 shares or 3.81% of all its holdings. Umb State Bank N A Mo holds 2.72% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 468,986 shares. Pacifica Capital Invests Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 793,794 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec.