Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Shareholder Pacific Heights Asset Management Cut Stake; Nvidia (NVDA) Share Price Rose While Dock Street Asset Management Has Raised Position by $627,395

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.71. About 1.66M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 15/03/2018 – Infomine: Ex-banker’s home said to be raided in UK Rio Tinto probe; 20/03/2018 – Rio Tinto to Reduce Debt With $2.25 Bln Bond Purchase, Redemption Plan; 28/03/2018 – Indonesia’s Adaro Energy to buy Rio Tinto coal mine for $2.25bn; 13/05/2018 – RIO TINTO TO FARM IN TO KITGUM PADER PROJECT UGANDA; 27/03/2018 – SEC: Rio Tinto, Former Top Executives Charged with Fraud – Worldwide Mining Company Alleged to Have Inflated Asset Values; 25/04/2018 – Nevada Copper Appoints Matthew Gili as President and Chief Executive Officer; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto’s Arnaud Soirat Sees Copper Under-Supplied by 2021 (Video); 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – CURRENTLY ESTIMATED TAX PAYABLE ON SALE PROCEEEDS IS IN ORDER OF $300 MLN; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO FER ET TITANE INVESTS C$43M TO RESTART QUEBEC FURNACE; 08/03/2018 – Rio Tinto’s New Hope

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25M, up from 92,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $167.61. About 12.09M shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 19/03/2018 – NVIDIA RTX Technology Realizes Dream of Real-Time Cinematic Rendering; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17 million and $292.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 3,636 shares to 66,324 shares, valued at $12.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci (NYSE:MSCI) by 3,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,819 shares, and cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ).

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65 billion and $766.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 50,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

