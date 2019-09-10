Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Shareholder Lpl Financial Raised Its Holding by $1.24 Million as Shares Declined; Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Lowered Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $17.19 Million

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 37.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 21,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 78,430 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, up from 57,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.39. About 1.21 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 27/03/2018 – Rio Tinto completes coal exit with Kestrel mine sale; 10/04/2018 – CRU/CESCO-Rio Tinto’s copper chief sees supplies running short by 2020s; 30/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Is Said to Restart Shipments of Rusal Alumina; 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto AutoHaul Project on Schedule to Complete by End of 2018; 16/03/2018 – Nick Ronstein: Rio Tinto hires UBS to explore Pacific Aluminium listing – sources #Startup LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) – Rio; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – COMPLETION EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – SEPARATE PROCESS UNDERWAY TO SELL RIO TINTO’S REMAINING AUSTRALIAN COAL ASSETS; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Rio Tinto not part of Mongolian mine bribery probe – FT; 18/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC RIO.L : HSBC RAISES TO BUY; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD- QTRLY MINED COPPER PRODUCTION 139.3 KT VS 84.2 KT A YEAR AGO

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21M, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $211.98. About 2.68M shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 26/03/2018 – GOLDMAN FINANCING TEAM MOVES TO FRANKFURT IN 2Q: FINK TELLS HB; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +0.6% In Mar 10 Wk; 08/03/2018 – JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG BAER.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 68 FROM SFR 64.5; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT TO BUY IPREO FROM BLACKSTONE, GOLDMAN MERCHANT; 15/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs sees reshaping of industries driving M&A; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FAMILY THAT OWNS MAJORITY OF NASCAR WORKING WITH GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC GS.N TO EXPLORE SALE; 02/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs to Open a Bitcoin Trading Operation; 14/05/2018 – Pablo Salame, Isabelle Ealet to Leave Goldman Sachs; 18/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CEO LLOYD BLANKFEIN COMMENTS ON CNBC INTERVIEW

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Gaithersburg biotech files to go public with $150M offering – Baltimore Business Journal” on August 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Files Plans For 6 Bond ETFs – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Nigerian Digital Freight Marketplace Kobo360 Raises $20 Million – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Flat; Energy, Financial Stocks Vs. Tech Softness – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lingohr Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh reported 4,738 shares. Delaware-based Cortland Advisers Limited Company has invested 1.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 727 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Culbertson A N And has invested 1.59% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Locust Wood Capital Advisers Lc has 4.05% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 270,050 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited stated it has 76,384 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division holds 0.07% or 2,666 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct accumulated 1,901 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aspen Invest Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 2,999 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards has 0.08% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 17,067 were accumulated by Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Com. Contrarius Investment Mngmt Ltd invested in 2.62% or 260,856 shares. Massmutual Communications Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Parsec Financial Mgmt reported 1,421 shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.96B for 9.58 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 569,728 shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $93.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 15,001 shares to 204,415 shares, valued at $5.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (KNOW) by 33,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,331 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYY).