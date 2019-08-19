Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Shareholder Highline Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $18.37 Million; Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Shares Rose While Nwq Investment Management Company Has Cut Its Position by $501,033

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 17,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.28 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 362,005 shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 47.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 316,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 978,557 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.59M, up from 661,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $49.42. About 604,145 shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 06/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; BHP Billiton Ltd., Rio Tinto and Telecom Italia Trade Actively; 11/03/2018 – ADARO ENERGY IS SAID TO PLAN BID FOR RIO TINTO COAL OPS: AFR; 21/03/2018 – SWISS ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS AGREED TO PROVIDE LEGAL ASSISTANCE TO MONGOLIAN GOVERNMENT AFTER IT REQUESTED HELP IN 2017; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM FORM JV CALLED ELYSIS; 24/05/2018 – Whitehaven Coal Says Price for Remainder of Winchester South Project Consistent With Earlier Rio Deal; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA GOVT REMAINS IN TALKS WITH RIO TINTO RIO.L ON BUYING ITS 40 PCT STAKE IN GRASBERG MINE CONTRACT – FREEPORT CEO; 17/05/2018 – Australian trade minister says tackling wine delays at China customs; 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto defends executive bonus structure; 30/04/2018 – Australia Broadens Legal Action Against Mining Titan Rio Tinto; 10/04/2018 – Shareholders in showdown over pay at Rio Tinto

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 117,800 shares to 713,428 shares, valued at $12.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Bk Scotland Group Plc (NYSE:RBS) by 228,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN).

