Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Shareholder Highline Capital Management Boosted Its Position; Lmr Partners Llp Holding in Ventas (VTR) Decreased by $646,884 as Market Value Rose

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 43.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 10,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 13,569 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $866,000, down from 23,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $71.58. About 1.79 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 47.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 316,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 978,557 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.59M, up from 661,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 3.06 million shares traded or 26.55% up from the average. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chile files complaint to block sale of SQM shares to Chinese companies; 18/05/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO’S PILBARA SHIPMENTS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS BETWEEN 330 AND 340 MLN TONNES; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM TODAY ANNOUNCED A JOINT VENTURE; 16/04/2018 – METALS-Aluminium resumes rally after Rio Tinto force majeure; 20/03/2018 – Rio Tinto fears impact of trade war concerns despite tariff exemptions; 22/03/2018 – ASX ALERT-RIO TINTO AGREES SALE OF WINCHESTER SOUTH TO WHITEHAVEN,WHC-RIO.AX; 27/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert pertaining to Rio Tinto withdrawn; 17/05/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – AUTOHAUL PROJECT CONTINUES TO PROGRESS AND IS ON SCHEDULE TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 28/03/2018 – RIO TINTO ACCEPTED EU432M OF NOTES FOR PURCHASE IN TENDER OFFER; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto confirms talks over $3.5bn Indonesia mine exit

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04B and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 61,050 shares to 653,288 shares, valued at $42.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 734,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 936,400 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

More notable recent Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rio Tinto declares $1.51/ADS interim dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rio Tinto: Good Times Coming Ahead? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rio Tinto’s Mongolia project to take longer, cost more than expected – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ventas Q1 same-store cash NOI rises 1.1% – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ventas (VTR) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ventas $450M notes offering prices – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bb&T Corporation has 0.07% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 745,405 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Bartlett Lc has 0% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 431 shares. Gulf Int Savings Bank (Uk) Limited reported 82,016 shares. Archford Strategies Lc holds 6,157 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 440 shares. Verition Fund Lc accumulated 5,250 shares. Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Australia-based Amp Cap Limited has invested 0.17% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Utah Retirement holds 97,277 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 41,559 shares. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) accumulated 0.03% or 8,119 shares. Commercial Bank Of Stockton holds 0.84% or 25,699 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Ltd Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 16,568 shares. The Minnesota-based Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) by 1.77 million shares to 3.20M shares, valued at $12.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Usg Corp (NYSE:USG) by 229,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 461,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23 million for 19.04 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.36 million activity.