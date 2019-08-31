Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Share Value Declined While Greystone Managed Investments Has Raised Stake; 3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Buckhead Capital Management Decreased Its Position

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 47.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 225,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 698,156 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.09M, up from 472,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $50.58. About 3.00M shares traded or 31.33% up from the average. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 10/05/2018 – ALCOA, RIO TINTO: APPLE PROVIDING INVESTMENT OF C$13M; 08/03/2018 – Puma Exploration Signs Red Brook Property Agreement With Rio Tinto Exploration Canada; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Downgrades IOC 2018 Output Guidance to 10.3M-11.3M Tons; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM FORM JV CALLED ELYSIS; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Battles Fallout From Rusal Sanctions (Video); 30/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Is Said to Restart Shipments of Rusal Alumina; 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Approved to Operate Trains at Iron ore Business in Western Australia; 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto CEO: ‘Value-over Volume’ Approach is Working; 10/04/2018 – RIO TINTO GETS ALUMINIUM STEWARDSHIP INITIATIVE CERTIFICATION; 28/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Not Part of Mongolian Mine Bribery Investigation, Say Swiss Prosecutors -FT

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 4,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 25,815 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36M, down from 30,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $161.72. About 1.87M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 4,001 shares to 82,930 shares, valued at $13.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 13,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,936 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carderock Cap Management Incorporated reported 1,517 shares. Park Corp Oh reported 181,738 shares. 14,646 are owned by Granite Ptnrs Ltd Company. Indiana-based Monarch Mngmt Inc has invested 1.95% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bahl Gaynor holds 1.86% or 974,915 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc holds 714,839 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc stated it has 2.03M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tradition Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.65% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Alabama-based Notis has invested 2.58% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Putnam Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5,338 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invest Services Of America Inc invested 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Barnett And reported 175 shares. The Texas-based Callahan Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Epoch Investment Prns has 527,103 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Jane Street Ltd Liability owns 116,333 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.61 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.