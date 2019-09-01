Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Position Held by Highline Capital Management Llc; Mkp Capital Management Has Decreased Rent A Ctr New (Put) (RCII) Holding by $3.53 Million; Share Value Rose

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 47.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 316,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 978,557 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.59 million, up from 661,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $50.58. About 3.03 million shares traded or 33.68% up from the average. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO 1Q MINED COPPER OUTPUT 139.3K TONS; EST. 143K; 17/04/2018 – Japan traders ask Rusal to stop shipping aluminium after U.S. sanctions; 09/04/2018 – Rio Tinto stands to win from Rusal sanctions; U.S. consumers to lose; 28/03/2018 – Expansion of coking coal operations to offset government cap impact; 27/03/2018 – SEC ALLEGES RIO TINTO, 2 EX-EXECS INFLATED VALUE OF COAL ASSETS; 27/03/2018 – SEC: RIO TINTO, FORMER TOP EXECUTIVES CHARGED WITH FRAUD -; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – COMPLETION EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 15/04/2018 – RIO TINTO REVIEWS ARRANGEMENTS WITH RUSAL-RIO.AX; 06/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Will Expand Driverless Trucks to 5th Pilbara Mine; 30/04/2018 – Business Review: BREAKING: ASIC lobs new charges against Rio Tinto, Tom Albanese, Guy Elliott

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) (RCII) by 84.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 176,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 32,600 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 208,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $25.53. About 907,171 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 25/05/2018 – RCII BOARD CONFIRMED ENGAGED’S BOARD NOMINEE QUALIFICATIONS; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS FOR SUCCESSIVE ONE YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Rent-A-Center; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99 billion and $112.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Up on Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” published on February 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Rent-A-Center Earnings: RCII Stock Slides Despite Q1 EPS, Sales Beats – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Take a Look at 5 Stocks With Notable Relative Price Strength – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Solid Consumer Confidence Confirms Economic Stability: 5 Picks – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Inc has 3,627 shares. State Street invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Utd Ser Automobile Association has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). American Fincl Gp Inc Inc invested 0.29% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). 42,800 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. Hood River Mgmt Lc accumulated 802,484 shares. Moreover, Parkside Savings Bank has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 80 shares. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd holds 118,845 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 517,866 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 15,098 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt owns 20,708 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 15,377 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Grp has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04B and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moderna Inc by 587,712 shares to 930,230 shares, valued at $18.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 424,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.91M shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.