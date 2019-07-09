Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Position Has Upped by Eagle Global Advisors Llc; As Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Market Valuation Declined, Manikay Partners Lowered Its Position by $12.00 Million

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 5,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,143 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 74,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $60.48. About 2.18M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 27/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert pertaining to Rio Tinto withdrawn; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – CURRENTLY ESTIMATED TAX PAYABLE ON SALE PROCEEEDS IS IN ORDER OF $300 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Chairman: Miners Face Cost Inflation, Geopolitical Uncertainty; 10/05/2018 – ALCOA, RIO TINTO TO INVEST C$55M OVER NEXT 3 YRS; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO STARTS BOND PURCHASE AND REDEMPTION PLAN; 09/03/2018 – Mining Weekly: Rio Tinto’s last two coal mines set to attract bids over $2.5bn; 20/04/2018 – MCA announces Rio Tinto & Proudfoot as Best International Project Finalists for Mongolian MOS Engagement; 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto defends executive pay policies, lobby group membership; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – 139.3

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $49.84. About 1.19 million shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 1.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 09/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone Plan $10 Bln Bid for BHP U.S. Shale Assets -Sky News; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Says Higher Oil Prices, Lower US Tax Rate Encouraging Interest; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – OLYMPIC DAM PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REDUCED FROM 150 KT TO ABOUT 135 KT; 03/05/2018 – BP SAID TO HIRE MS AS IT CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR SOME BHP ASSETS; 15/05/2018 – BHP Billiton CEO Says Higher Commodity Prices Lift Return on Capital to Roughly 14%; 18/04/2018 – BHP Trims Iron Ore, Olympic Dam Output Forecasts; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO REOFFER PARTNERSHIPS FOR NOBILIS-MAXIMINO, AYIN-BATSIL OFFSHORE PROJECTS THIS YEAR UNDER NEW TERMS -CEO; 18/04/2018 – Adelaide Brighton Inks Cement Supply Deal with BHP Billiton; 08/03/2018 – Sky News: Shell and Blackstone join forces to fuel $10bn BHP shale bid; 17/05/2018 – CODAN LTD – MINETEC AWARDED CONTRACT WITH BHP-CDA.AX

More notable recent BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Continental Resources Can Face Oil Price Swings – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chesapeake Energy: I Increased My Shares By 50% Because Shares Are Undervalued And Oversold – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “24 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BHP Billiton: Australian Commodity Company With A Secure 5.5% Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on December 31, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips – Investors Should Go Long Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Rio Tinto To Post Better Financial Performance In 2018 Following The Sale Of Its Coal Business? – Forbes” on February 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “33 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Measuring Rio Tinto’s Progress On The Benjamin Graham Model – Seeking Alpha” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “50 Highest Foreign Stock Dividend Yields – June 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chinese iron ore jumps to 16-month high after Vale disaster – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:TOO) by 3.03 million shares to 32,407 shares, valued at $39,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 11,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 469,261 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).