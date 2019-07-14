Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Market Value Rose While Impala Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $22.74 Million; Guardian Capital LP Lowered Its Holding in Telus (TU) as Market Value Rose

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 0.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 38,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.47 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165.45M, down from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 290,247 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 12.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 391,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.84M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.11M, down from 3.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.71. About 1.66 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 18/04/2018 – Prices for aluminium raw material alumina surge after Rio Tinto force majeure; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto’s Arnaud Soirat Sees Copper Under-Supplied by 2021 (Video); 18/05/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – AUTOHAUL PROJECT CONTINUES TO PROGRESS AND IS ON SCHEDULE TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 23/03/2018 – RIO TINTO CONCERNED ABOUT CHINA-U.S. TRADE TENSION: CEO; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – DISCUSSIONS WITH RIO TINTO HAVE BEEN “CONSTRUCTIVE AND ARE ONGOING”; 15/05/2018 – Rio Tinto warns of threat from rising costs and resource nationalism; 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto CEO: ‘Value-over Volume’ Approach is Working; 22/03/2018 – ASX ALERT-RIO TINTO AGREES SALE OF WINCHESTER SOUTH TO WHITEHAVEN,WHC-RIO.AX; 22/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – AGREES SALE OF WINCHESTER SOUTH TO WHITEHAVEN FOR $200 MLN; 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CEO SAYS FREEPORT’S GRASBERG COPPER MINE DEAL SEEN GETTING CLOSER

Analysts await TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. TU’s profit will be $318.52 million for 17.66 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by TELUS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.36% negative EPS growth.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 299,876 shares to 6.88M shares, valued at $373.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 75,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 394,404 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $44.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 133,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Unifi Inc (NYSE:UFI).