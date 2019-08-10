Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Holding Raised by Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp; As Omnicell (OMCL) Shares Declined, Shareholder Martin & Company Has Trimmed Stake by $547,840

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 178.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 38,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 21,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 3.06M shares traded or 26.26% up from the average. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO REVIEWS ARRANGEMENTS WITH RUSAL; 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Network is World’s First Heavy Haul, Long Distance Autonomous Rail Operation; 20/03/2018 – GLENCORE – ACQUIRE RIO TINTO’S 82% INTEREST IN HAIL CREEK COAL MINE AND ADJACENT COAL RE; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO – IS IN PROCESS OF DECLARING FORCE MAJEURE ON CERTAIN CONTRACTS AND IS WORKING WITH ITS CUSTOMERS TO MINIMISE ANY DISRUPTION IN SUPPLIES; 07/05/2018 – Freeport Indonesia to remain Grasberg mine operator as deal gets “closer” -lnalum; 11/03/2018 – ADARO ENERGY IS SAID TO PLAN BID FOR RIO TINTO COAL OPS: AFR; 15/05/2018 – Rio Tinto warns of threat from rising costs and resource nationalism; 16/04/2018 – METALS-Aluminium resumes rally after Rio Tinto force majeure; 20/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Launches New Debt Reduction Programme; 09/04/2018 – Rio Tinto stands to win from Rusal sanctions; U.S. consumers to lose

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 6,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, down from 62,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $70.38. About 115,787 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (NYSE:F) by 149,300 shares to 150,700 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,920 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (Call) (NYSE:URI).

